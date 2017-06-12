Twins draft shortstop Royce Lewis at ...

Twins draft shortstop Royce Lewis at No. 1, Jays take Logan Warmoth at 22.

The Minnesota Twins selected California high school shortstop Royce Lewis with the No. 1 pick in the Major League Baseball draft Monday night while the Toronto Blue Jays took North Carolina shortstop Logan Warmoth with the 22nd overall selection.

