Twins blank Cleveland; Santana earns ...

Twins blank Cleveland; Santana earns 10th win

10 hrs ago

What first looked like a long and daunting 11-game road trip has suddenly turned into one in which the Twins get to protect a division lead again. Behind more early runs and solid, if somewhat laborious, pitching from Ervin Santana, the Twins on Sunday defeated the Indians 4-0 to complete a three-game sweep of the weekend series - their first such sweep here since June 14-16, 1991.

