Twins And Indians Set To Play In Puerto Rico

7 hrs ago

The Cleveland Indians and the Minnesota Twins will meet in a two-game series at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico on April 17th-18th, 2018, Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association announced Wednesday. The games will mark the first time that either team has played in Puerto Rico.

