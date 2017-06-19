Twins And Indians Set To Play In Puerto Rico
The Cleveland Indians and the Minnesota Twins will meet in a two-game series at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico on April 17th-18th, 2018, Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association announced Wednesday. The games will mark the first time that either team has played in Puerto Rico.
