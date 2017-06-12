This date in baseball
1953: At Fenway Park, Dick Gernert's home run highlighted the 17-run, 14-hit seventh inning as the Boston Red Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 23-3. Gene Stephens collected three hits and Sammy White scored three runs in the big inning.
