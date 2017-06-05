The comprehensive collection of Tom Hamilton nonchalantly dropping things on people
During today's game against the Kansas City Royals , America's angry loud but lovable uncle at Thanksgiving, Tom Hamilton, innocently dropped a ball that landed in the radio booth down to some fans. A nice gesture, and certainly nothing to equate making people fall down, playing plinko, or destroying an entire planet.
