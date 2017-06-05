The Cleveland Indians, MLB All-Star voting and the art of stuffing the ballot boxes: Going Deep

Cleveland Indians infield, Francisco Lindor, Jose Ramirez, Carlos Santana and Jason Kipnis come together to celebrate the Indians 8-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio, on May 15, 2017. Cleveland Indians infield, Francisco Lindor, Jose Ramirez, Carlos Santana and Jason Kipnis come together to celebrate the Indians 8-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio, on May 15, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.