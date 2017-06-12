The Cleveland Indians, Edwin Encarnacion and the Mike Napoli Lack-of-Leadership Myth: Going Deep

Cleveland Indians Jose Ramirez, Francisco Lindor and Mike Napoli celebrate after beating the Boston Red Sox 4-3 in Game 3 of the ALDS in Fenway Park, in Boston, Massachusetts on Oct. 10, 2016. Cleveland Indians Jose Ramirez, Francisco Lindor and Mike Napoli celebrate after beating the Boston Red Sox 4-3 in Game 3 of the ALDS in Fenway Park, in Boston, Massachusetts on Oct. 10, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.