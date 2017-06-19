Some minor comings, including UTL Martinez opting for free agency
UTL Michael Martinez, acquired from the Indians for cash on May 18 when 2B Brad Miller was placed on the DL for the first time this season, cleared waivers Thursday and elected free agency. The Rays also signed minor league RHP Mike Broadway, who was released June 2 by the Nationals.
