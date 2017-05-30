Skies are beginning to clear for Indians

The Indians entered June with the highest rotation ERA in the American League -- the kind of unexpected trend from a supposed strength that can sully a season or, at the least, earn an audible "Oh boy," one of Terry Francona's signature phrases. But the Indians also entered June with Corey Kluber on the hill, some encouraging performances from Carlos Carrasco , Mike Clevinger , Trevor Bauer and Josh Tomlin in the recent rearview and hopes that Danny Salazar 's banishment to the bullpen will yield "2014 Carrasco"-like results.

