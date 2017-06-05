Shower brings shutout, early return for Bauer

Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer, knocked out of Sunday's start against the Royals after 1 2/3 innings because of rain, will start against the Rockies on Wednesday night at Coors Field. Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer, knocked out of Sunday's start against the Royals after 1 2/3 innings because of rain, will start against the Rockies on Wednesday night at Coors Field.

