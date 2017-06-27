Should the Cleveland Indians keep Cody Allen in the set-up role?

The Cleveland Indians bullpen has been one of the few strengths in their a bit underwhelming 40-35 start to the season. The Indians' bullpen has a MLB-best 2.53 ERA, which is nearly four-tenths of a run less than the Los Angeles Dodgers for second best in baseball and nearly half a run less than the next leading American League team, the Boston Red Sox at 3.00.

