Shawn Morimando throws shutout in Columbus victory
A day after being shutout by top Tampa Bay prospect Brent Honeywell, it was up to Shawn Morimando to return the favor. Morimando was brilliant, pitching effectively to contact all night to record the first shutout of his professional career.
