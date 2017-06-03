Royals hoping for encore performance from Eric Skoglund vs. Indians
As far as big league debuts go, Eric Skoglund had one to remember. Facing the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night at Kauffman Stadium, the 6-foot-7 left-hander pitched 6 1/3 innings quality innings and led the Royals to a 1-0 win.
