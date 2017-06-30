Richie Shaffer represents Columbus Clippers in All-Star Game: Cleveland Indians Minor Leagues
Richie Shaffer will represent the Columbus Clippers and the International League in the July 12th Triple-A All-Star Game vs. the Pacific Coast League in Tacoma, Washington. Thirteen of the 30 players on the IL roster were selected by the most votes received from ballots submitted by managers, general managers, media and online fan voting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr '17
|TopsPharts
|2
|Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai?
|Jan '17
|LookPharts
|2
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC