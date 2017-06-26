Rangers activate LHP Cole Hamels to s...

Rangers activate LHP Cole Hamels to start against Cleveland

Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

Texas Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels has been activated from the 10-day disabled list in time to start Monday against the Cleveland Indians. Hamels has been out for eight weeks with a strained oblique muscle.

