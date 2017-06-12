Ramirez 2 HRs, Indians beat Twins 9-3...

Ramirez 2 HRs, Indians beat Twins 9-3 in doubleheader opener

Jose Ramirez homered twice, doubled and drove in four runs as the Cleveland Indians pulled even with Minnesota atop the AL Central by beating the Twins 9-3 Saturday in the first game of a day-night doubleheader. Ramirez touched off a three-run first inning with a two-out homer off Adam Wilk .

Chicago, IL

