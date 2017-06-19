O's offense stymied by impressive Indians, lose 5-1

Welcome to the official First Day of Summer, Camden Chatters! Welcome to a Summer where the Orioles started the night off sitting at .500 , and Chris Davis , J.J. Hardy , Ryan Flaherty , Zach Britton , and Darren O'Day are on the disabled list. Welcome to a Summer where the Orioles had surrendered 5 or more runs in 17 consecutive games to round-out Spring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Camden Chat.