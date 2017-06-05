Ontario human rights tribunal mulls h...

Ontario human rights tribunal mulls hearing Cleveland Indians complaint

10 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Ontario's human rights tribunal is considering hearing a complaint that seeks to bar the Cleveland Indians from being able to use their team name or wear specific logos at major league baseball games played in Toronto. The complaint was filed last October, at the height of the playoffs, by indigenous activist and architect Douglas Cardinal, who alleged the team's name and logo amounted to racial discrimination.

Chicago, IL

