Murata savors first win after 10-year journey

Nearly 10 years after he was taken in the first round of Japan's amateur draft, Toru Murata earned his first win in top-flight pro ball on Sunday. Murata, who turned 32 last month, stood on the Sapporo Dome hero's podium after the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters beat his first pro team, the Yomiuri Giants, 5-1 in interleague play.

Chicago, IL

