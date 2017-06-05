MLB Draft 2017: Jim Callis predicts Indians take RHP James Marinan with 64th pick

The Cleveland Indians don't have a first-round pick this year after giving theirs up to sign Edwin Encarnacion , so mock drafts have been hard to come by. Thankfully, Jim Callis of MLB.com offered a brief preview of the Indians draft as well as a "shot in the dark" projection of who he thinks the Indians could be taking with their second round pick, which comes at number 64 overall on day one: Indians fans, though, take heart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Let's Go Tribe.