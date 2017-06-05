MLB Draft 2017: Jim Callis predicts I...

MLB Draft 2017: Jim Callis predicts Indians take RHP James Marinan with 64th pick

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Let's Go Tribe

The Cleveland Indians don't have a first-round pick this year after giving theirs up to sign Edwin Encarnacion , so mock drafts have been hard to come by. Thankfully, Jim Callis of MLB.com offered a brief preview of the Indians draft as well as a "shot in the dark" projection of who he thinks the Indians could be taking with their second round pick, which comes at number 64 overall on day one: Indians fans, though, take heart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Let's Go Tribe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Indians Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom... Apr '17 TopsPharts 2
News Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai? Jan '17 LookPharts 2
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan '17 TeePeePharts 2
News Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Dave Klein Belie... 1
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
News Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... (Oct '16) Oct '16 The Wheeze of Trump 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Gildacan 1
See all Cleveland Indians Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,455 • Total comments across all topics: 281,690,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC