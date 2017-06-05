MLB Draft 2017: Cleveland Indians system strengths and weaknesses
Having a farm system that is particularly strong in one position does not necessarily mean that a team will not draft another player of that position, but it sure does feel nice knowing your favorite team is absolutely loaded with starting pitchers. As we continue our coverage of the 2017 MLB Draft , let's take a look at the good and the bad of the Cleveland Indians farm system.
