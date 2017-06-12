MLB capsules: Clayton Kershaw extends streak, leads Dodgers over Indians - Tue, 13 Jun 2017 PST
Clayton Kershaw extended his unbeaten string and rookie Cody Bellinger hit two home runs, including a tiebreaking shot in the eighth inning off Andrew Miller that lifted the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers to victory over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday night. Kershaw allowed two runs in seven innings and has not lost in his last eight starts.
