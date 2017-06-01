Michael Brantley building an All-Star campaign for the Cleveland...
The Indians might not plant three or four hitters in the American League starting lineup -- as they did in the days of Kenny Lofton, Roberto Alomar, Manny Ramirez and Jim Thome -- but Terry Francona should have plenty of company on the flight from Cleveland to Miami in mid-July. "Hopefully a group of us can get a private plane and go," quipped shortstop Francisco Lindor, who stands tall among the AL shortstops in the early voting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr '17
|TopsPharts
|2
|Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai?
|Jan '17
|LookPharts
|2
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC