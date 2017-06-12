Memory lane: The last time the Los Angeles Dodgers faced the Indians in Cleveland (in 2003)...
The Dodgers have not ventured to Cleveland in 14 years, so Clayton Kershaw won't be the only one making his Progressive Field debut when he takes the hill on Tuesday night. The Indians played at Dodger Stadium in 2008 and in 2014, but the quirky interleague schedule hasn't required Los Angeles to visit Northeast Ohio since June 13-15, 2003.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr '17
|TopsPharts
|2
|Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai?
|Jan '17
|LookPharts
|2
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC