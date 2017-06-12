Memory lane: The last time the Los Angeles Dodgers faced the Indians in Cleveland (in 2003)...

The Dodgers have not ventured to Cleveland in 14 years, so Clayton Kershaw won't be the only one making his Progressive Field debut when he takes the hill on Tuesday night. The Indians played at Dodger Stadium in 2008 and in 2014, but the quirky interleague schedule hasn't required Los Angeles to visit Northeast Ohio since June 13-15, 2003.

