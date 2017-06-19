Leading Off: Indians set sights on O'...

Leading Off: Indians set sights on O's, Kershaw faces Mets

Red-hot Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Indians open a four-game series at Baltimore after storming atop the AL Central with a four-game sweep of Minnesota over the weekend. Ramirez had his sixth straight multihit game Sunday, and Cleveland also got two homers from Edwin Encarnacion, who has six homers in his last 10 games.

