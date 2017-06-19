Leading Off: Indians set sights on O's, Kershaw faces Mets
Red-hot Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Indians open a four-game series at Baltimore after storming atop the AL Central with a four-game sweep of Minnesota over the weekend. Ramirez had his sixth straight multihit game Sunday, and Cleveland also got two homers from Edwin Encarnacion, who has six homers in his last 10 games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr '17
|TopsPharts
|2
|Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai?
|Jan '17
|LookPharts
|2
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC