Ks4Vets: Kluber, Carhartt partner to help vets

In his first start in a month, Corey Kluber 's 10-strikeout effort to lead the Indians to an 8-0 victory over the A's on Thursday was good news not only to a club hoping to make another World Series run, but also to an important cause near and dear to the right-hander: military veterans. Kluber is part of the unique "Carhartt Starting Rotation" this season, along with Chris Sale of the Red Sox, Jacob deGrom of the Mets, Michael Fulmer of the Tigers and Felix Hernandez of the Mariners.

