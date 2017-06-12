Ka'ai Tom extends for outstanding diving catch in Lynchburg loss

In a way, the Akron RubberDucks' 12-7 loss to the Harrisburg Senators happened in a worse fashion than the Columbus Clippers' blowout loss. At least the Clippers had the decency to give up right away, while the 'Ducks jumped out to a six-run lead after two innings then slowly lost it over the final seven frames.

