Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Indians running low on All-Star votes and running out of time
Barring a late ballot-box barrage, the Indians won't have any players voted in as starters for this summer's All-Star Game. Jose Ramirez and Francisco Lindor rank second, respectively, in the voting at third base and shortstop.
