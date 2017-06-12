Jays take college shortstop Warmoth, ...

Jays take college shortstop Warmoth, pitcher Pearson in first round of draft

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The Toronto Blue Jays selected a pair of college players with their first two picks of the MLB draft on Monday. Toronto took North Carolina shortstop Logan Warmoth with the 22nd overall selection, then selected right-handed pitcher Nate Pearson from the College of Central Florida with the 28th pick.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Indians Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom... Apr '17 TopsPharts 2
News Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai? Jan '17 LookPharts 2
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan '17 TeePeePharts 2
News Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Dave Klein Belie... 1
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
News Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... (Oct '16) Oct '16 The Wheeze of Trump 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Gildacan 1
See all Cleveland Indians Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,375 • Total comments across all topics: 281,724,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC