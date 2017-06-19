Jackson has 3 hits, 3 RBIs to carry I...

Jackson has 3 hits, 3 RBIs to carry Indians past Orioles 6-3

The Cleveland Indians put on another offensive show against a Baltimore Orioles pitching staff that's poised to set a record for extended futility. Austin Jackson had three hits and three RBIs, Erik Gonzalez homered and the Indians pounded out 13 hits in a 6-3 victory Thursday night.

