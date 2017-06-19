Is Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindo...

Is Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor getting his act together at the plate? Hey, Hoynsie

Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor has hit 14 homers this season -- he hit 15 last year -- but he went into Saturday's game against the Twins hitting .255 . He start this season as a .306 career hitter in 257 big-league games.

