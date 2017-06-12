Iowa Pitcher Nick Gallagher Drafted in 16th Round and Will Sign With Cleveland Indians
Iowa City native Nick Gallagher is officially the third Hawkeye taken in the 2017 MLB Draft, as he was selected in the 16th round by the Cleveland Indians. The right-hander announced that he will forego his senior season at The University of Iowa and will turn pro.
