The Indians took over first place in the AL Central by sweeping a doubleheader from the Minnesota Twins with 9-3 and 6-2 victories. Indians sweep doubleheader against Twins to move into first place The Indians took over first place in the AL Central by sweeping a doubleheader from the Minnesota Twins with 9-3 and 6-2 victories.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.