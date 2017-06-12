Indians raise awareness, tip blue caps to dads

The Indians' blue will be several shades lighter this weekend, as the club joins all of Major League Baseball in its celebration of Father's Day while also doing its part to raise awareness for cancer research. This year, the players will don special blue-tinted uniforms for the games on Saturday and Sunday, and MLB will again donate all royalty payments from the sales of the specialty caps and jerseys to the Prostate Cancer Foundation and Stand Up To Cancer.

