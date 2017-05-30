Indians 8, Athletics 0: Indians ace Corey Kluber rolls in return...
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber delivers in the first inning against the Oakland Athletics, Thursday in Cleveland. Cleveland Indians' Erik Gonzalez slides safely into home plate as Oakland Athletics catcher Josh Phegley waits in the sixth inning Thursday in Cleveland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ohio.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr '17
|TopsPharts
|2
|Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai?
|Jan '17
|LookPharts
|2
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC