Indians 55 mins ago 12:07 a.m.Colorado Rockies pound Cleveland Indians 11-3

Rookie pitcher Antonio Senzatela hit a three-run double and Mark Reynolds homered twice to drive in five runs, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Cleveland Indians 11-3 Tuesday night. Carlos Gonzalez also hit a home run for the Rockies, who can sweep the two-game interleague set on Wednesday.

