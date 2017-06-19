Indians 40 mins ago 3:46 p.m.Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor, Jose Ramirez rank second in ALa

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, third baseman Jose Ramirez and outfielder Michael Brantley are among the top vote-getters at their respective positions in the American League for the 2017 MLB All-Star Game, the league and team announced Tuesday afternoon. Lindor has garnered 1,300,013 votes and trails only Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.