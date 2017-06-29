Hook & whiff: Indians' staff thriving on curves
The Indians made headlines last postseason not only for defeating the Blue Jays in the American League Championship Series, but for the manner in which they did it. Cleveland's pitchers fired a surprisingly high volume of curveballs to toy with Toronto's lineup.
