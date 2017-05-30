Hammel solid as Royals hammer Carrasco, Indians 12-5
Jason Hammel had been having trouble attacking the strike zone this season, the constant nibbling at the corners leading to an abundance of walks and nearly as many runs. After serving up a pair of homers in the second inning, Hammel only allowed two more hits while pitching into the seventh.
