Gold Glover Francisco Lindor Unveils ...

Gold Glover Francisco Lindor Unveils Special New Balance 574 Pack

Cleveland Indians 's Gold Glove shortstop, Francisco Lindor, has a special New Balance sneaker pack releasing later this week. Using the Made in USA 574 silhouette, each of the two pairs feature an Indians blue-and-red colorway, with Horween leather accents akin to a premium baseball mitt construction, an allover suede makeup, and custom embroidered heels that read "BC" - Be Consistent - on one side and Lindor's # "12" on the other.

