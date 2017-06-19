Give Indians a boost in AS polling

With the 88th All-Star Game presented by MasterCard exactly three weeks away, the Royals' Eric Hosmer is making moves in the voting for the starting lineups, vaulting to the top spot among American League first basemen. on Tuesday, and no player made a bigger jump in the leaderboards than Hosmer, who leapfrogged both the Tigers' Miguel Cabrera and the Athletics' Yonder Alonso to take over the position lead.

