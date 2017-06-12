Eric Stamets blasts three home runs in victorious day for all Indians affiliates
Columbus blasted off for five home runs in their victory over Gwinnett, which finally pushed the team back to the .500 mark. Tyler Naquin went deep as did Richie Shaffer, who hit his org-leading 15th dinger, but they weren't the story of this game.
