Dodgers infielder Chase Utley shows love for Cleveland Indians legend Jim Thome
Dodgers infielder Chase Utley was not about to pass up the chance to honor one of his heroes Tuesday when Los Angeles arrived for a three-game series against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. Utley posed for a photo outside the ballpark with the statue of his friend and former teammate, Tribe legend Jim Thome, on the plaza near East 9th street.
