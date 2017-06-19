Cy Young Days Festival luncheon to feature Jack McDowell
McDowell won the Cy Young Award in 1993 when he went 22-10 with the Chicago White Sox. In his 12-year career, he played for four teams, including the Cleveland Indians in 1996 and 1997.
