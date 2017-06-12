Corey Kluber's outstanding start goes...

Corey Kluber's outstanding start goes for naught, Indians implode late

Corey Kluber struck out his 1000th batter tonight. He became the fastest Cleveland pitcher to do so, and became of the fastest to that milestone in MLB history, joining such strikeout luminaries as Roger Clemens, Dwight Gooden, and Hideo Nomo by doing it in fewer than 150 appearances.

Chicago, IL

