Clippers 8, Indians 1 | Rodriguez, Shaffer produce on offense
Nellie Rodriguez batted in three runs while Richie Shaffer went 3-for-5 with a home run and 2 RBI for the Clippers in a 8-1 win over the Indianapolis Indians before 10,100 at Huntington Park on Friday night. The Clippers struck early when Eric Stamets had an RBI double off Bats starter Nick Kingham in the first inning to score leadoff batter Yandy Diaz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
