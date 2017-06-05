Clippers 8, Indians 1 | Rodriguez, Sh...

Clippers 8, Indians 1 | Rodriguez, Shaffer produce on offense

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Nellie Rodriguez batted in three runs while Richie Shaffer went 3-for-5 with a home run and 2 RBI for the Clippers in a 8-1 win over the Indianapolis Indians before 10,100 at Huntington Park on Friday night. The Clippers struck early when Eric Stamets had an RBI double off Bats starter Nick Kingham in the first inning to score leadoff batter Yandy Diaz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Indians Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom... Apr '17 TopsPharts 2
News Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai? Jan '17 LookPharts 2
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan '17 TeePeePharts 2
News Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Dave Klein Belie... 1
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
News Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... (Oct '16) Oct '16 The Wheeze of Trump 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Gildacan 1
See all Cleveland Indians Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,453 • Total comments across all topics: 281,668,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC