Cleveland Indians vs. Los Angeles Dodgers series preview
The Cleveland Indians should wake up everyday and be thankful they are in the American League Central. Their .517 winning percentage 60 games into the season has them just a game back in the Central, but in either the American League East or West they would already be looking at a big climb to a division title.
