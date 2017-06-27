Cleveland Indians use earlya

Cleveland Indians use earlya

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

The Cleveland Indians did not score often, but they scored early, and it proved to be enough for their pitching staff. On the strength of a quality start from right-hander Trevor Bauer and productivity out of the bullpen, the Indians made the early advantage stand up in a 5-3 win over the Texas Rangers at Progressive Field Wednesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Indians Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom... Apr '17 TopsPharts 2
News Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai? Jan '17 LookPharts 2
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan '17 TeePeePharts 2
News Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Dave Klein Belie... 1
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
News Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... (Oct '16) Oct '16 The Wheeze of Trump 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Gildacan 1
See all Cleveland Indians Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,410 • Total comments across all topics: 282,105,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC