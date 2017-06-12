Cleveland Indians series with Minnesota Twins, includes doubleheader: Crowquill
Today through Sunday, the Cleveland Indians are in Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Twins. Tomorrow the two teams will play a doubleheader where it looks like the starting pitchers for the Indians will be Ryan Merritt and Mike Clevinger.
