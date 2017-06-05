Cleveland Indians send Danny Salazar back to his roots: Can it save his season?

The Indians not only put right-hander Danny Salazar on the disabled list Tuesday, they sent him to Class AA Akron to work with minor league pitching coaches Tony Arnold and Ruben Niebla. The Indians not only put right-hander Danny Salazar on the disabled list Tuesday, they sent him to Class AA Akron to work with minor league pitching coaches Tony Arnold and Ruben Niebla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.